Final Fantasy VII Remake gets one final trailer before release day

We’re a week out from the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Square Enix has one final trailer to show us before the game arrives. Like most of the trailers for Final Fantasy VII Remake, this is longer than your run-of-the-mill game trailer, clocking in at just about four and a half minutes long. It covers a lot of ground too, giving a ton of characters screen time.

Of course, our heroes get most of the screen time, but there’s no lack of ancillary characters on display here. The trailer opens by establishing the relationship between Cloud and Aerith and then Cloud and Tifa. Much of the trailer is comprised of cinematics, but toward the end, there are a few moments of gameplay.

We even catch a few glimpses of Sephiroth, but none that are very direct. Add to that appearances from a wide range of supporting characters, and this trailer certainly feels like a densely packed one – perfect, perhaps, as the final trailer before the game launches.

Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s April 10th release date is a long time coming. The title has been in development for more than half a decade at this point, and through the past five years, fans periodically questioned if the remake would ever come out. It’s been a long road, but one that’s finally coming to an end in just one week.

For some, in fact, the wait might be over sooner than that. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Square Enix announced earlier this week that it has shipped out copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake early in some regions of the world, so some folks won’t have to wait until the 10th to start playing. If you’re still waiting, you can check out Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s final trailer through the video embedded above.