Final Fantasy VII Remake: How Many Chapters Does It Have?

How many chapters in Final Fantasy VII Remake?

How many chapters does Final Fantasy VII Remake have? The original Final Fantasy VII didn’t have chapters, but Square Enix’s PS4 remake decides to split its story into multiple titled acts, despite only covering the Midgar portion of the story.

If you don’t want to know the exact number of chapters, maybe our Final Fantasy VII Remake – How Long Is the Game guide would be a better fit. For an overview of all our guides, check out our Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 guide page.

Final Fantasy VII Remake has a total of 18 chapters.

All of these chapters differ in length. Some, like the first reactor bombing mission right at the start of the game, last around an hour. Others can last much, much longer — especially chapters that include side quests, like finding all chocobos or finding all of Don Corneo’s secret stashes.

Some chapters give you room to breathe and explore, while others are very story-driven, with lots of cutscenes and boss battles.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII Remake’s endgame chapter select lets you replay any chapter in the game. Hard mode makes chapters even longer by giving you tougher battles. You can find out more about that through the links.

As part of our Final Fantasy VII Remake guide you can also find out: How To Unlock Hard Mode, How Long To Finish The Game? and information about New Game +, Chapter Select, Endgame.