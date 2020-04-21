Final Fantasy VII Remake Moves 3.5 Million Copies in Three Days, Is One of PS4’s Fastest Selling Exclusives

Shipments and digital

All things considered, Final Fantasy VII Remake is off to a blistering start in terms of worldwide sales. Square Enix reports that the game has moved 3.5 million copies in just three days after its launch on the 10th April. That figure includes physical shipments and digital sales.

It’s an impressive total, especially so when you consider the current state of the world. For reference, Final Fantasy XV moved around 5 million units in that same amount of time, but it didn’t have to deal with stock shortages or closed shops, and it wasn’t a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Speaking of PS4 exclusives, God of War moved around 3.1 million copies at launch, while Marvel’s Spider-Man — the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive ever — managed 3.3 million. However, those figures are based on sold through numbers, not shipments, so we can’t say for sure whether Remake is actually the PS4’s new sales champion.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see if Final Fantasy VII Remake can keep this up. The game’s proven to be somewhat divisive, and we wonder whether word of mouth will have a noticeable impact on future sales. But at least for now, Remake’s done very well for itself.