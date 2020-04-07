Final Fantasy VII Remake: New Game +, Chapter Select, Endgame

What to do after beating Final Fantasy VII Remake

Does Final Fantasy VII Remake have new game +? What’s Final Fantasy VII Remake’s endgame? And how does chapter select work in Final Fantasy VII Remake? We’ll be covering all of this and more in our Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 guide.

Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VII Remake after you’ve finished the game.

Yes, Final Fantasy VII Remake does have new game +. Kind of.

When you beat Final Fantasy VII Remake, you’ll unlock chapter select and hard mode (See also: Final Fantasy VII Remake Hard Mode – What Does It Do, How to Unlock it). As the name suggests, chapter select lets you replay any of the game’s chapters, but you get to keep all of your character levels, items, materia, equipment, and upgrades.

This means that you can go back to previous chapters and complete side quests that you may have missed, while also tracking down equipment or materia that you may not have bought or discovered the first time around.

Basically, this is Final Fantasy VII Remake’s new game + mode. You can go back to the very first chapter if you like, and replay the entire game all over again from start to finish.

Again, kind of. Although Final Fantasy VII Remake doesn’t have the kind of open endgame that you may expect from other role-playing titles, it does have some content that can only be accessed after you’ve completed the game.

The main example is a new battle simulator that gets added to one of the game’s later chapters (See also: Final Fantasy VII Remake – How Many Chapters Does It Have?). This battle simulator provides the toughest fights in the entire adventure.

As part of our Final Fantasy VII Remake guide you can also find out: How To Unlock Hard Mode, How Long To Finish The Game? and How Many Chapters Does It Have?.