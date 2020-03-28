Final Fantasy VII Remake Retail PS4 Copies Leak Weeks Ahead of Release

Uh oh

It’s a strange time for retail PlayStation 4 releases, with much of the world in lockdown and most stores closed. That hasn’t stopped Blu-ray copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake leaking ahead of the hotly anticipated exclusive’s 10th April release date, however. Reddit is awash with photographs of the title already in consumers’ hands, meaning that spoilers could follow.

We’d advise exercising caution, as inevitably information about the game is going to seep its way online. Ironically, publisher Square Enix has admitted that coronavirus is going to “affect the distribution” of its upcoming title, meaning physical copies may actually arrive later than anticipated. Maybe consider going digital on this one if you haven’t already pre-ordered.