Final Fantasy VII Remake Sales Off to a Great Start in Japan Despite Coronavirus Situation

PS4 sales spike

Final Fantasy VII Remake has proven to be a hit in Japan. The latest estimated sales numbers from Famitsu are in, and the long awaited remake tops the software charts by some distance. What’s more, the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake has resulted in a sales spike for the PlayStation 4 itself. The console’s been selling quite poorly in Japan for a while now, but it managed a decent 79,000 units last week.

Back to Final Fantasy VII Remake, the game has sold an impressive 703,000 physical copies. For context, Final Fantasy XV sold around 690,000 copies at launch, so Cloud and the gang are doing well so far. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the ongoing coronavirus situation may have had some impact on physical distribution, and it’s not hard to imagine that many players will have opted to buy the digital version instead. As such, it’s reasonably safe to assume that the game’s sales numbers will be much higher when taking digital copies into account.

