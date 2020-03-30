Final Fantasy VII Remake to ship early in Europe and Australia due to coronavirus outbreak

Let’s hope everyone gets it.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on April 10.
- The game tells part of the story of the original.
- Physical shipments to Europe and Australia will be sent early.
- You can purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake early for $60 on Amazon.
The Final Fantasy VII Remake is almost here for PlayStation 4, but due to the coronavirus, there’s an issue with shipments and global supply.
To alleviate these concerns, Square Enix has decided to ship the game earlier than usual in Europe and Australia.
An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX
— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020
As a result of this, some gamers may receive the title a few days before launch. If you do, enjoy the game. Square Enix also said that it’s confident that the game won’t be delayed in America, so they’re shipping the title this week.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
If you don’t receive Final Fantasy VII on time, remember that these issues are a result of the coronavirus outbreak. We just have to give postal workers the time they need to deliver packages while making sure they’re safe.
Vinyl
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Vinyl Soundtrack
Back to the classic
This limited edition 2-LP soundtrack is perfect for any vinyl collector, with several tracks from the original game and the upcoming remake included.
PlayStation
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Welcome to Midgar
The Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first part of the classic game, retold in bigger fashion than ever before. Stunning graphics and a new combat system bring life to the adventures of Cloud, Tifa and others in a way never seen before.
PlayStation accessories you’ll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset
($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo
($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote
($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn’t cut it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, here’s everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Are you looking forward to the Pixel 5?
Even though we’re months away from the Pixel 5’s announcement, there are already a few rumors about what we can expect from the phone. Based on what we know so far, are you looking forward to the Pixel 5?
OnePlus 8 launch event to go ahead as planned as camera details leak out
A new leak has shed light on the camera hardware of OnePlus’ upcoming flagship phone. The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP “color filter.”
Here are some of the best RPGs currently available on PS4
It’s game time, but you need something that’s going to take up a bit of your time. Fortunately, for you PlayStation 4 fans, role-playing games are here to save you!