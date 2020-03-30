Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Ship ‘Far Earlier’ in Europe and Australia, Square Enix Confirms

Early copies incoming

Square Enix has released a new statement, once again addressing the shipping and delivery of Final Fantasy VII Remake amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The publisher confirms that in Europe and Australia, the upcoming role-playing title will now ship “far earlier” than initially planned.

The development team writes: “We had some hard decisions to make during the final few weeks before launch due to disruption to distribution channels caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These unique circumstances have made it very difficult to align timing of our global shipping.”

The statement continues: “Our highest priority is that all of you, including those who live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia.”

In other words, the game is being dispatched a lot earlier than expected in order to combat potential delays. Of course, this means that those of you who pre-ordered may end up getting your hands on Final Fantasy VII Remake before its official release date next week, on the 10th April.

As for North America, Square Enix has this to say: “For other western regions, including the Americas, copies will be shipped this week and we feel optimistic that most of you will receive the game for launch day. However, due to the challenging situation we cannot provide delivery dates for each country and each retailer.”

The publisher also asks those who do get the game early to be mindful of spoilers.

