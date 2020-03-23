Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Endgame Won’t Disappoint Fans

The same size as any other Final Fantasy

In today’s world, the word “endgame” draws connotations to the likes of Destiny and The Division 2. However, the Final Fantasy franchise has actually been implementing new tasks and challenges to complete into its games after the ending for decades. Final Fantasy VII Remake is said to be no different with content that won’t leave fans disappointed.

During a new interview with Naoki Hamaguchi, the co-director answered a question relating to secrets and hidden bosses. “The content you mentioned from other Final Fantasy games… I don’t want to say precisely what’s in Final Fantasy VII Remake, but if you’re expecting endgame content, you won’t be disappointed.” Of course, Hamaguchi doesn’t outright confirm that these elements will make up the remake’s endgame, but it’s probably safe to assume that they’ll feature in some way amongst other battles and quests.

Other snippets include the fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake was designed “as if it were a standalone game, and comparable in size to other mainline Final Fantasy games”, while different control modes give newcomers the chance to get to grips with combat.

