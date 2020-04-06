Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Main Menu Screen Is a Thing of Beauty

Now that’s nostalgia

If you’ve played the original Final Fantasy VII, then you’ll know the significance of this main menu screen. In the PlayStation classic, you’re greeted with an image of Cloud’s iconic buster sword after booting the game up, and Final Fantasy VII Remake does the same. It seems Square Enix understands the power of nostalgia.

Here’s (basically) what the original looks like:

Interestingly, the title asks you to configure some camera settings before you get started, so you actually get a chance to take a look at the blade from different angles. It’s a neat touch.

Anyway, it’s just nice to see such a beloved screen get the respect that it deserves. Did seeing Cloud’s sword stir any of your emotions? Try not to lift that thing in the comments section below.