Final Fantasy VII Remake’s playable characters do not yet include Red XIII

Red XIII has already been shown to be part of the first episode of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, but he will not yet be a playable character.

In an interview with VG247, Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that while Red XIII will be part of the story, as revealed in a trailer for the RPG, the players will not be able to control him during battle. Instead, Red XIII will be fighting alongside the crew as an A.I.-controlled guest character.

“We felt the point at which Red XIII joins the party in the story is very late on so we thought, ‘okay, if we’re gonna have him as a full character and try and get the player to enjoy his character development arc and growth as a character through that, it’s not really enough time to do that’,” Hamaguchi said.

The first episode of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is expected to end just as Cloud and his team depart Midgar. Red XIII, who appears shortly before that, will be the focal point of the story as the crew head to Cosmo Canyon.

With Red XIII as a guest character, this means that the playable characters for the first episode of the Final Fantasy VII Remake are limited to Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, and Aerith. That is certainly a formidable team that players can rely on while in Midgar.

Players can now try taking down the Guard Scorpion using Cloud and Barrett in the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, which covers the RPG’s first chapter. The demo provides players with a short preview of the game’s battle mechanics, and those who download it before May 11 will receive an exclusive theme for the PlayStation 4, different from the dynamic Tifa theme from a promotion in partnership between Square Enix and chocolatier Ferrero.

The first episode of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to roll out on April 10. However, Square Enix has not provided a release date for the next chapter in the modern re-telling of the classic RPG, so it is unclear how long players will have to wait before they will be able to continue Cloud’s journey.