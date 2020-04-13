Finally, there will be no edition this year

The world’s largest video game show, E3, had to cancel its holding last March, due to the coronavirus epidemic. The organizers have just declared that there will ultimately be no digital edition in 2020.

[Mise à jour le 8 avril 2020 à 11h20] While the organizers of E3 2020 had announced they wanted to find other alternatives for the show, they have just reversed their decision. One of the most likely hypotheses was the holding of a digital E3, with the conferences retransmitted on the main streams like Twitch and YouTube. But very quickly, after the announcement of the non-holding salon in Los Angeles, many publishers announced plans to broadcast “on their side”. For the main managers of the show, the situation is undoubtedly due to the coronavirus epidemic. However, some argue that the next edition, E3 2021, could also be revisited. These rumors also seem to be confirmed in the official statement: “We are impatient to bring our industry and our community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offers and thrill our audiences”.

The next edition will be held from June 15 to 17, 2021. For its part, the IGN site will hold a conference in early June 2020 and will bring together some of the big names in the industry. We will find 2K, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Amazon or Google Stadia. They will make their own announcements there, to the detriment of a possible E3 2020 digital. All these events forced the hand of the persons in charge of the living room of Los Angeles, to purely and simply cancel this year’s edition. Recall that Xbox, Ubisoft and Nintendo have declared that they want to set up their own ads independently for this year. It is the first time in the history of the fair that an edition has been canceled!

E3 is officially canceled

“After careful consultation with our associated companies regarding the health and safety of all members of our industry – our fans, employees, exhibitors and long-standing E3 partners – we made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles “read a statement on the show’s official website. The rumor was started by Devolver Digital, which tweeted “Cancel your E3 flights and hotels” earlier today. Quickly, several sources Industry associates confirmed the information. Same story from the GameSpot site, relying on multiple exclusive sources.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, yall. – Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

This Wednesday, March 11, the information has just been confirmed by an official statement, which fell just before 5:00 p.m. It is the first time that the annual event will miss an edition. But like many other major events, the cancellation is not necessarily a surprise: the GDC 2020 has been postponed, the Comic Con has been canceled. As of March 6, it was still planned to maintain E3 2020, but the situation has since changed. As a reminder, the state of emergency has been declared in California. Several renowned publishers and manufacturers had already decided not to participate in the 2020 edition. PlayStation (Sony) did not plan to attend, Geoff Keighley gave up, and iam8bit left his role of creative director upstream.

Many publishers nevertheless seemed to want to continue the adventure. Epic Games, Bethesda, Activision or Square Enix. We can’t help but think of Microsoft, which planned to reveal the Xbox Series X and the details of its next home console. The cancellation of the show therefore forces all of these big names in the industry to review their communication planning. Also, they will now have to compose without the media exposure that E3 brings.

Publishers Respond to Cancellation of Show

It’s a thunderbolt in the world of video games. E3 is officially canceled, and dozens of conferences scheduled and worked on for many months fall into the water. Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft, the biggest names in the industry must hastily review their communication strategies. Here are the main reactions, less than 24 hours after the announcement of the cancellation of the show:

Nintendo is understanding by accepting the decision, aimed at preserving the safety and health of the greatest number. The Japanese company also indicates that it will “redirect its efforts” in order to keep fans “informed of the activities”. We can logically expect that several Nintendo Direct will be deployed in the coming months. The firm does not mention the month of June in particular, and prefers to count on a broader deadline: “we will have more to share during the year”.

Microsoft laments the cancellation of E3, indicating that the meeting has always been most important. This year was to initiate the new generation of console and in particular the Xbox Series X. Microsoft indicates to think of other means of communication, and in particular a “digital event” (digital event, online). As for a possible date, more details will be provided in the coming weeks.

Ubisoft says it is “disappointed”, but fully supports the decision regarding the non-holding of E3. Other options are being explored to allow a digital experience allowing to effectively share all the announcements that were planned for E3.

Electronic Arts says initial plans may change for this year. Due to the coronavirus, the publisher explains that it is carefully assessing how the pandemic will upset the schedule for the EA Play 2020 presentation. Details will be released “soon”.