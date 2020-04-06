Find a projector to fit your budget in Vivitek’s one-day sale from just $130

Now that we’re all practicing social distancing and staying at home more often than not, it’s the perfect opportunity to re-think your living spaces and switch them into something new. With Woot’s one-day sale on Vivitek projectors, you can grab one for your home starting at just $129.99 and completely re-create your home entertainment space. There’s a myriad of different options on sale right now too, so whether you want something portable, a model which supports 4K streaming, or if you’re just looking for something affordable, you should have no trouble finding a few decent picks that fit your needs.

Each of the projectors today is only available as a factory reconditioned model. While they’re not brand new, they’ve each been inspected and tested by Vivitek to ensure they’re in proper working condition. The company even includes a 6-month warranty just to cover any issues you might find once it arrives at your home.

The most affordable projector on sale today is Vivitek’s Qumi Q3 Plus. This pocket-sized projector produces an image up to 100 inches and offers 720p HD resolution, along with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity so you can wirelessly mirror content from your smartphone or tablet. Today’s sale brings it down to just $129.99 through the end of the night, or while supplies last.

If you have a bit more to spend, there are plenty of pricier projectors featured in the sale, from this 1080p HD DLP Projector that features Full HD 3D capability for $399.99 to Vivitek’s Full HD Ultra Short Throw Projector for $999.99 that’s built to display a 110-inch image from just 18 inches away from your wall. Be sure to take a look at the full sale for even more options.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you’ve never been a member before, consider starting a free 30-day trial to gain free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime’s perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.