Find out which Volkswagen vehicle is ideal for your zodiac sign

Tired of coronavirus updates? Volkswagen has something to cheer you up. The German carmaker came up with a handy guide about the ideal VW based on your zodiac sign. You see, cars are not just our preferred mode of transport – it also reflects our personality and lifestyle traits. But with so many brands, models, and segments to choose from, buying a new car is not as easy as it seems.

Dealing with a seemingly endless quarantine is, for lack of better words, a huge pain in the butt. We’re hoping this ‘stars and cars’ guide will ease the burden while helping you find the perfect current or classic VW based on your star sign.

Aries people are born between March 21st and April 20th and are known to be among the most competitive of all the zodiac signs. The Aries individual is a trendsetter and loves exploring the adventurous side of life. Aries people are also courageous, confident, and optimistic. However, they can also be impatient, aggressive, and short-tempered.

According to VW, the best vehicle for Aries clients is the e-Golf. Capable of achieving 125 miles of range on a single full charge, the e-Golf offers familiar packaging in a zero-emissions vehicle.

Taurus folks are known to be reliable, practical, devoted, and patient. Born between April 20th and May 20th, a typical Taurus individual is also known to be stubborn and possessive. However, you can count on Taurus to do what it takes to get things done.

And with that, Taurus people are more inclined towards the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Tiguan is unique and offers an optional third-row seat along with a zippy 184-horsepower 2.0-liter motor.

Gemini people are known to have a dual-personality very much like the VW Golf R. It’s a practical and fuel-efficient vehicle with the soul of a sports car. Geminis are born between May 21st to June 20th and are curious, affectionate, adaptable, and are fast learners.

Geminis are also known to be nervous, indecisive, and inconsistent. However, they are also quick-witted and are among the most expressive in the zodiac – very much like the Golf R.

Cancers are born between June 21st and July 22nd. Cancer folks are moody and pessimistic but are counteracted by their loyalty and persuasive nature. Cancers are also homebodies and have a natural inkling to care for the entire family.

According to VW, the redesigned 2020 Passat is ideal for those born under the Cancer sign. The Passat is a solid midsize sedan offering unwavering comfort and practicality.

Leo people are born between July 23rd and August 22nd. Leos are known for being creative, warm-hearted, and generous. Leos are born to be natural leaders and can be extremely difficult to resist. On the other hand, Leos tend to be stubborn, self-centered, and a bit lazy at times.

The perfect car for Leos is the newly-redesigned VW Jetta GLI. Equipped with the same engine and transmission options as the Golf GTI, the Jetta GLI makes good use of its 2.0-liter 228-horsepower engine.

According to the zodiac, Virgo folks are hardworking, kind, practical, and analytic. The downside is Virgos tend to be overly shy and critical of itself and other people. Virgo people like paying attention to the smallest, minutest detail and have a deep sense of compassion.

The best VW vehicle for Virgo people is the Jetta. Like the Virgo, the Jetta is a hardworking family sedan offering the practical nature of a small SUV.

People born under the sign of Libra are diplomatic, courageous, fair-minded, and very sociable. But then again, Libras can often be indecisive and tend to practice self-pity. Libra folks are also clever and passionate, which perfectly matches the attributes of VW’s Arteon sedan.

The Volkswagen Arteon has all the makings of a luxury car. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with 268-horsepower along with a generous list of standard safety and luxury equipment.

Scorpio people are born between October 23rd and November 21st. People under the Scorpio sign are brave, determined, resourceful, and assertive. But then again, Scorpios can also be jealous and distrusting of other people.

With this in mind, the perfect VW for Scorpios is the new Atlas Cross Sport. Unlike a standard Atlas, the Cross Sport only has five seats and offers versatile cargo space.

People born under the sign of Sagittarius have a great sense of humor. They are also idealistic, generous, and energetic. It so happens Sagittarius folks are among the biggest wanderers or travelers among all zodiac signs.

Naturally, a Sagittarius’ love of adventure is a perfect match to the flexible and roomy cabin of the VW Atlas. Offering enough room for seven adults and cargo, the VW Atlas is well-equipped for your many adventures.

Capricorns are among the most responsible and serious of all the zodiac signs. These people are disciplined and have a good sense of self-control. Capricorns are also good managers and can lead the way in making solid and realistic plans. However, the sign of the goat can also be unforgiving and condescending.

With that being said, Capricorns are better off with the VW Golf GTI. The GTI is the sportiest Golf and remains the very essence of a stylish, fun to drive, and practical hot hatch.

The Beetle is in its final year of production, but it remains the perfect VW for people born under the Aquarius zodiac. Aquarius people are original, independent, and progressive but can also be aloof, uncompromising, and temperamental.

We have no word yet if VW is interested in reviving the Beetle nameplate. But still, the Beetle’s iconic shape and lively handling is a good match for the Aquarius individual.

People born under the Pisces zodiac are artistic, intuitive, and compassionate. Pisces folks are also among the friendliest zodiac signs. Pisces have a selfless nature and are willing to extend a helping hand. However, they are also known for being overly trusting and fearful at times.

Nothing defines a Pisces more than VW’s iconic microbus. More than just a symbol of the hippie lifestyle in the 1970s, the Kombi or VW bus is being revived by both VW and eClassics as an all-electric vehicle.