First-ever PS5 TV ad reveals game footage and special ‘smart’ controller that beats the new Xbox Series X

SONY’S first-ever TV ad for the new PlayStation 5 has been revealed – giving us a fresh look at the console.

The PS5 probably won’t be out until November, but we now know almost everything about this next-gen gaming machine.

In the ad, we see some game-style footage that blends the player into the virtual world.

The focus of the ad is showing off the new DualSense controller, which is designed to be immersive.

It has new “haptic” features that let you “feel” the game – something missing from the rival Xbox Series X joypad.

Sony says you’ll be able to experience “the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud”.

The L2 and R2 buttons now include adaptive triggers too, which change depending on the environment.

For instance, you’ll be able to feel the tension of drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.

There’s no more Share button, but there is a new Create button.

This seems designed to serve a similar function of letting players produce or view original content.

And there’s a new built-in microphone array so you can chat to pals without a headset.

As far as raw design goes, the controller appears to be a little bulkier – and more like the Xbox joypad.

“In all, we went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before we settled on this final design,” Sony explained.

“DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics.”

Earlier this week, the PS5 release window was seemingly leaked.

Fortnite appears to have dropped a major hint about when the PS5 will hit store shelves – in a blog post about an upcoming content pack.

“Following the return of Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn to Fortnite, we need to shine the Bat-Signal once again for big news coming this Fall,” wrote Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.

“Batman’s archnemesis, The Joker, arrives in Fortnite via The Last Laugh Bundle releasing on November 17.”

The post goes on to say: “The retail version is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

“It will also arrive in time for the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-generation consoles.”

That last bit is important, because it confirms that the Fortnite patch will land on November 17 “in time” for the PS5.

This is a major hint that the console will launch on or after November 17.

It’s likely to be around that date, as Sony will be keen to launch with plenty of time before Christmas.

The last thing Sony wants is for parents to rush out and buy Xbox consoles because they couldn’t get their hands on a PlayStation.

So it’s entirely possible that the PS5 could land on November 17, or just a few days later.

The PS5 was first announced in April 2019, and Sony has been trickling out information ever since.

According to Sony, loading games on the PS5 will be up to 10 times faster than the PS4.

And the console is expected to play games in stunningly detailed 8K resolution, or 4K at a very smooth 120 frames-per-second.

There will be two versions of the PS5: one with a disc tray, and a cheaper all-digital version without.

We spoke to gadget expert Paolo Pescatore, who said the console will have a premium price, thanks to the slick new design and high performance.

“Expect a price point somewhere between £400-500 for both models,” said savvy analyst Paolo, of PP Foresight, speaking to The Sun.

“Obviously the digital only version should be cheaper (maybe under £400).

He added: “Watch out for some introductory bundles at launch.”

Of course, nothing is certain right now, with Paolo warning that the global health crisis might cause stock limitations.

And he says users may “think twice” before splashing out on gadgets, given the state of the economy.

Respected Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter thinks we’ll see a major price war.

Speaking to The Sun, Pachter said the Xbox Series X will likely cost $499, while the two versions of the PS5 will come in at $499 and $599.

“They’re playing a game of chicken to see who blinks first,” said Pachter, of Wedbush Securities, speaking to The Sun.

“Microsoft is fully prepared to price at $499 regardless of cost, but I think Sony is hopeful that they will announce first.

“Microsoft is going to wait for Sony to blink first.”

Sadly, neither Microsoft nor Sony have confirmed pricing for either of their consoles – or even hinted at a range.

