First Huawei Watch Fit renders leak out alongside complete specs

The feature-packed smartwatch will likely be unveiled at IFA 2020 next month.
What you need to know
- Several renders and complete specs of Huawei’s next smartwatch have leaked online.
- The smartwatch, which is codenamed Stia, is expected to be called the Watch Fit.
- It is tipped to be priced at €119 in Europe.
Trusted leaker Evan Blass revealed codenames of several upcoming Huawei products last week, including a new smartwatch that will apparently debut as the Watch Fit. Press renders of the Huawei Watch Fit have now leaked, along with its complete specs.
According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambore, the Huawei Watch Fit will have a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 456 x 280 resolution. While the rest of the tech specs of the wearable haven’t been revealed yet, the tipster has shed light on some of the headline features. The smartwatch will come equipped with a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, an accelerometer, and a barometer.
Some of the other key features of the Huawei Watch Fit revealed by the tipster include 5ATM water resistance, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and a wide range of other health tracking tools. As for battery life, the Huawei Watch Fit will apparently offer up to 10 days of endurance. It will be compatible with devices running Android 5.0+ or iOS 9.0+.
In terms of design, the main highlight will be the unusually tall display, which will have ambient light sensors to allow it to adjust the brightness automatically. The Watch Fit is expected to be available in four colors: Green, Black, Orange, and Pink. Ambhore has claimed that the smartwatch will go on sale in Europe in September for €119. Since Huawei has confirmed that it will announce new products at IFA 2020, it is possible that the Watch Fit will be introduced in Berlin on September 5.
