First images new Sonos Five and Sub leaked

The images were shared by tech journalist Roland Quandt on Twitter. The Sonos Five is said to be the successor to the Play: 5, which has not had an update since 2015. A logical name change: the Play: 1 also changed to the Sonos One a while ago.
The images of the Sonos Five show a relatively wide speaker with an otherwise simple design. It would be delivered in black and white.
The new Sonos Sub appears almost identical to its predecessor, and is also sold in both black and white.
Earlier also leaked an image of a renewed Playbar. This soundbar gets a somewhat rounder design and would support Dolby Atmos.
Sonos has not yet officially unveiled the new speakers, but it probably will happen this week. On Twitter, the company suggests that something will happen on May 6.
