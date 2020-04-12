first meeting for a divided UN Security Council

It took almost five weeks for the UN Security Council to meet and formally discuss the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday April 9. China and the United States, opposed on a question of semantics, blocked until then any possibility of meeting until this battle was not settled. Despite Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for unity, the Council reveals divisions within it.

After almost five weeks of diplomatic frustration, the 15 countries of the Security Council United Nations (UN) finally sat, Thursday, April 9, in camera and by teleconference, at their first meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States and China, permanent members, so far blocked any exchange, explains our correspondent in New York, Carrie Nooten.

The origin of the disagreement between Americans and Chinese was of order semantics. The United States asked to register the origin of the virus as being Chinese in official texts. China opposed it. Zhang Jun, the Chinese ambassador, said that ” any act of stigma and politicization should be rejected ” In the end, the two countries agreed to receive the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Portuguese Antonio Guterres, for consultation.

The Council divided between permanent and non-permanent members

Antonio Guterres insisted that if the pandemic was primarily health, it was a threat to international peace and security, which the Council is supposed to guarantee. The secretary general urged him to remain united to deliver ” the struggle of a generation ” According to him, ” a signal of unity and determination on his part would count a lot in the current anxiety-provoking period “

Coordinated by France, the five permanent members (China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia) are working on a resolution that would approve Antonio Guterres’ call for a ceasefire. But the outcome is so uncertain that the other ten non-permanent members have put on the table a second draft text. An extremely rare division within the Council, and a way of putting pressure on the “big five”.

If a short joint statement was obtained Thursday evening, the ten elected countries also confirmed that they continued to negotiate among themselves their version of resolution. A wise precaution, the speeches of Chinese and American ambassadors, full of innuendo, having confirmed the precariousness of their dialogue.