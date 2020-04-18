First Nier: Reincarnation Gameplay Shows Off Tranquil Ruins

Square Enix continues to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Nier series, and its latest video gives us our first look at gameplay for the mobile Nier: Reincarnation. In keeping with Yoko Taro’s original vision, the first Nier mobile game looks to retain all of its depressive and sullen tone.

The short gameplay teaser features only basic movement, with a young woman moving through a series of ruins with a companion behind her. This companion is wearing a sheet like a ghost Halloween costume, but it’s pretty clearly a pod sidekick like we saw in Nier: Automata.

The camera angle takes several cinematic turns as the trailer continues, and a soft voice begins singing. The atmospheric vocals evoke Nier series composer Keiiche Okabe’s best work, and as the series’ fans know, its music is key to delivering emotional moments in the story.

We know very little about the story of Nier: Reincarnation, though the name implies it could perhaps feature a character from a previous game. It’s being developed by Applibot rather than Platinum Games and published by Square Enix for iOS and Android devices, and is only one of the Nier games currently in production.

An upgraded version of the first game called Nier Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139 is also in the works for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and it will be the first time the Japanese version of the game is available in North America. We don’t know about the next full sequel in the series, but Nier: Automata alone has sold more than 4.5 million copies to date.