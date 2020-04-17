First OnePlus 8/8 Pro update brings camera optimizations, Live Caption

The update will probably show up as soon as you finish setting up your new OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.
Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central
What you need to know
- OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for its latest OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones.
- The update brings quite a few new features and improvements, including support for the Live Caption feature.
- The March 2020 Android security patch is included as well.
OnePlus’ latest flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are slated to go on sale in the U.S. from April 29. Even though the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro haven’t started shipping out to buyers yet, the company has released a new OxygenOS update (via 9to5Google) for the two phones.
The new OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus 8 series comes with a lot of changes, including several optimizations and improvements. What is slightly disappointing, however, is that the update includes the March Android security and not the latest one dated April 1, 2020.
As for new features, the update brings support for the Live Caption feature, which was rolled out to a few OnePlus smartphones last month. The feature can detect speech in any media playing on the phone and automatically generate captions. OnePlus claims to have optimized the camera experience as well, along with a new video filter feature. Additionally, the update enables users to wake up their default voice assistant by long-pressing the power button and “integrate” the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds with Dolby Atmos for improved sound quality.
Here’s the full changelog:
System
- Improved system stability
- Improved icon display in status bar
- Imporved back gesture experience
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality
- Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition
- Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here
- Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions (To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption)
- Update Android Security Patch to 2020.03
- Updated GMS package to 2020.02
Camera
- Optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability
- Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience
- Added video filter feature
Fingerprint Unlock
- Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device
Phone updates
- Added contact notes info for incoming calls
Network updates
- Optimized network data transmission performance and stability
Voice Assistant updates
- Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button (To enable: Settings-Buttons & gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate)
