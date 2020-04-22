First OnePlus 8/Pro update for OxygenOS gives boost to camera, connectivity

Today the folks at OnePlus released the first major software update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. This update was released in the period between reveal and release for the OnePlus 8 series, having been first revealed on April 14, 2020, with a release date of April 29, 2020. This device will likely have this software ready to roll for launch at T-Mobile USA locations across the United States.

In the mix are a collection of software upgrades and tweaks to Camera software, system (a variety of system updates), fingerprint unlock modifications, network connectivity, and an update to voice assistant usability. For that voice assistant bit, users will now be able to wake up voice assistant (the voice assistant of your choice) by long-pressing the power button.

Also of interest, if you’re reading this article in the future and/or already have a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro in your hands, the long-press of the power button can be used for other apps as well. Go to Settings, Buttons & Gestures, and see Press and hold the power button. There you’ll be able to choose the app you want to launch – neat!

Network updates include “optimized network data transmission performance and stability.” There was a single software update in the Phone Updates category, adding “contact notes info for incoming calls.” This software package also “optimized” the fingerprint unlock “experience.” Though the differences in this fingerprint sensor update weren’t significant enough for us to notice before/after update, it’s nice to know they’re making even tiny upgrades like this.

The Camera update is an improvement that can be seen if one had been taking immense amounts of photos before and after the upgrade. Take a peek at our review of the OnePlus 8 Pro, our OnePlus 8 camera photos and video exploration, and our extended review of the OnePlus 8 family of phones. If you’ve somehow already got a OnePlus 8 in your hand right now, you’ll find this software update ringing in at around 122MB – swift and painless!