First-Party Mario Switch Games Get Nice Discounts

Now more than ever, multiplayer and family-friendly games have become a crucial way to stay connected and pass the time with others. With first-party titles like Super Mario Party and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Nintendo Switch has some of the best offerings in these categories; however, any Switch owner knows it’s rare to find them below $60. Right now, however, you can snag a few first-party Switch games for a nice discount.

In a limited-time Ebay deal, Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are all on sale for $52; Super Mario Party is down to $51. Sure, that’s not a huge discount, but in the world of Nintendo games, it’s hard to find better deals on these titles outside of Black Friday (they’re currently full price on the Eshop and elsewhere). These are official Ebay deals, so you’re getting brand-new games with free shipping and a money-back guarantee. Super Mario looks to be out of stock for now, but it could be restocked in a new listing as the weekend progresses.

The only downside is that delivery may take longer than usual for a couple of these. For Super Mario Party and Luigi’s Mansion 3, I’m seeing an estimated delivery between May 8 and May 14. However, that will vary based on where you live. Other retailers like Amazon are seeing similar delays for online shipments. Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are shipping much sooner.

All four of these games are worth owning on Switch and feature local and online multiplayer. So whether you’re traversing the Super Mario Party board looking for stars, building and playing crazy levels in Super Mario Maker 2, racing and sabotaging other players in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or tip-toeing through the creepy Last Resort hotel in Luigi’s Mansion 3, there are hours of fun to be had in this collection of Switch games.

Of course, if you’re looking for more Switch deals, there’s a big Spring Sale going on right now in the Nintendo Eshop. First-party games aren’t included, but you can still find some fantastic prices on games like Mortal Kombat 11, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Hotline Miami Collection, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and many more. Be sure to check out all those digital Switch deals while they’re available–huge sales like this aren’t as common on Switch as they are on other platforms.