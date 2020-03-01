First render showing Galaxy A41 with water drop notch and 48 MP camera

The Galaxy A51 and A71 have already been introduced, but according to Pricebaba.com there is also a Galaxy A41 in the pipeline. Therefore, they cooperated with the well-known Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and organized their render images including 360-degree video from the device. These show the A41 from all sides and reveal its display with water drop notch and the rear 48 MP camera.

The Galaxy A41’s display, called Infinity-U, should be flat, so it should not be placed on rounded display edges and be between 6 and 6.1 inches in size. The camera module on the back will, like all other current Galaxy models from Samsung, offer a rectangular arrangement and should have a resolution of 48 megapixels. Since there is no fingerprint reader on the back, it is assumed that this will be an in-display solution.

The power button and the volume buttons are on the right side of the device, on the left is the SIM slot. It is not yet known whether a hybrid slot is installed here. On the bottom we see a USB-C charging port and a 3.5 mm jack connector next to the speaker. The dimensions of the A41 should be 150 x 70 x 7.9 mm, the device should be 8.9 mm thick at the height of the camera. According to a recent Geekbench result, a MediaTek Helio P65 is said to be installed as a SoC, which should clock at 1.7 GHz. This is supported by 4 GB RAM and Android 10 as OS together with Samsung’s One UI in version 2.0. Both 64 GB and 128 GB versions are communicated as internal storage variants. The front camera is said to have a resolution of 25 MP, the built-in battery probably holds 3,500 mAh and can be charged quickly with a 15-watt quick charge.