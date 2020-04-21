Fitbit Charge 4 vs. Versa 2: Which should you buy?

GPS-enabled tracker Fitbit Charge 4

Feature-filled smartwatch Fitbit Versa 2

If you’re set on having onboard GPS and don’t mind a smaller grayscale display, the Charge 4 is a great pick. The compact size is ideal for fitness enthusiasts who don’t want a bulky device on their wrist. You’ll enjoy activity/health tracking, 5 ATM water resistance, and seven days of battery life. $150 at Amazon Pros Built-in GPS

Activity/health tracking

7-day battery life

Swimproof design

Mobile payments Cons Lacks smartwatch features

Smaller, less vibrant display If you’re looking for the perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch features, the Fitbit Versa 2 will win this round. It may lack built-in GPS, but it does offer detailed tracking metrics, Amazon Alexa, music storage, mobile payments, and smartphone notifications. $200 at Amazon Pros Colorful AMOLED touchscreen

Activity/health tracking

5-day battery life

Swimproof design

Mobile payments Cons Lacks built-in GPS

More expensive

As you weigh the pros and cons of choosing a fitness tracker or a smartwatch, there are a few key factors to consider. You’ll find plenty of similarities among the Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit Versa 2. They’re made by the same company, after all. At the end of the day, though, one is a smartwatch and one is a fitness tracker. That alone might be enough to help you determine which one is a better match for your needs.

A mighty fine tracker

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

The Charge 4 is the latest release from Fitbit. While this has always been an impressive device, the newest rendition has many of the features that users have been waiting for. We finally have access to built-in GPS. This means you can easily head out to enjoy your favorite exercise and track the route while leaving your phone behind. The seven-day battery life will drop down to five hours in continuous GPS mode, but that’s a small price to pay for one of the most desired features.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitbit Versa 2 Display 1-inch grayscale OLED 1.34-inch color AMOLED Sensors Optical heart rate, altimeter, accelerometer, SpO2 Optical heart rate, accelerometer, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor Battery life 7 days 5 days Built-in GPS ✔ ❌ NFC payments ✔ ✔ Music storage ❌ ✔ Amazon Alexa ❌ ✔ Swimproof ✔ ✔ Active Zone Minutes ✔ ❌ On-screen workouts ❌ ✔ Sleep monitoring ✔ ✔ Female health tracking ✔ ✔

As far as looks go, there’s hardly any difference between the Fitbit Charge 4 and its predecessor. The major differences are found under the hood. While built-in GPS is easily the best new feature, you’ll also be able to monitor the intensity of workouts with a new feature called Active Zone Minutes. It works by calculating your fat burn, cardio, and heart rate zones. You’ll earn credit during workouts that get your heart pumping.

The Charge 4 is waterproof as always and it now offers swim tracking that delivers details on swim lengths, distance, pace, and duration. The new Spotify Connect & Control allows you to control your Spotify app from your wrist, which is a nice bonus feature for music fans. It also has NFC, so you can make contactless payments from your tracker with Fitbit Pay.

A smartwatch to brag about

Source: Android Central

The Versa 2 was released last year and it’s complete with nearly all of the fancy bells and whistles you’d expect from a standard smartwatch these days. You’ll get smartphone notifications, storage for 300 songs, solid app support, health and fitness tracking features, Fitbit Pay, and Amazon-Alexa built-in. It lacks onboard GPS and some of the more sophisticated features you’d find on more luxurious smartwatches, but it’s also very reasonably priced.

On the design side of things, the Versa 2 is certainly the more attractive option. It’s got a vibrant AMOLED color touchscreen that’s easy to navigate. From another perspective, the larger build might be a tad too bulky for users with small wrists. It’s equipped with all of the same features you know and love if you’ve already dabbled in the Fitbit ecosystem. The battery life has improved since the last edition and can now last for 5+ days.

Bottom line

There are many similarities between the Fitbit Charge 4 and the Versa 2, including 24/7 heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, automatic exercise recognition, female health tracking, reminders to move, guided breathing sessions, and more. With all that said, the few differences you’ll find are what will help you make your final decision.

Want to enjoy all the perks of owning a smartwatch, like music storage, Amazon Alexa, mobile payments, better app selection, and a more seamless touchscreen experience? If those are essential features in your eyes, then the Fitbit Versa 2 is the superior choice. However, if you’re solely here for a compact fitness tracker with onboard GPS and a robust activity/health tracking suite, you might want to opt for the Fitbit Charge 4 instead.

GPS-enabled tracker Fitbit Charge 4

Track it all If having a GPS-enabled device is a must-have feature for you, then the Fitbit Charge 4 is the one for you. It’s also got all of the activity/health tracking perks that you need. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Fitbit

Feature-filled smartwatch Fitbit Versa 2

Do more with a smartwatch If it’s a true smartwatch experience you’re after along with a big beautiful display, you may prefer the Versa 2. It’s got Amazon Alexa, music storage, and plenty of activity/health tracking perks. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Fitbit

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.