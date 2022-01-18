FIVE iPhone apps that could save your life are urgently needed.

FIVE iPhone apps that could save your life should be installed immediately.

Your iPhone can help you in a variety of ways, but did you know it can also save your life?

A variety of iOS apps are available to assist users in the event of an emergency, such as a serious injury or becoming a victim of a crime.

In these situations, the first thing you should do is call 911, but there are also apps that can assist you.

Having one that teaches you how to treat injuries, for example, is like having a first aid kit in your car: you never know when you’ll need it, but you’ll be glad you have it when you do.

Consider downloading the apps and activating the settings below to ensure you’re as prepared as possible for any emergency.

This app is for you if you ever find yourself in a situation where you need some first aid.

First Aid is an educational tool developed by the American Red Cross that explains what to do in almost any medical emergency.

There are instructions on how to treat strokes, heart attacks, heavy bleeding, broken bones, and many other ailments in the database.

If you’re traveling abroad, the app can even assist you in giving instructions to someone who doesn’t speak English.

You can get it here on the App Store.

St Johns Ambulance has a similar version on their website.

The Find My app on your iPhone is a useful tool for tracking down a misplaced device, but it can also come in handy in an emergency.

The app can keep track of your location at all times, letting your friends and family know if something goes wrong on your way home.

To share your location indefinitely with someone, make sure you both have an iPhone.

Open the Find My app, go to the People tab in the bottom left corner, and then tap Share My Location.

Tap Send in the top right to send your location to the contact or contacts you want to share it with.

Choose between sharing for one hour, all day, or indefinitely.

Keep in mind that if you choose to share indefinitely, your contacts will be able to track your location at all times.

This is a privilege that should be used sparingly.

You can always turn off the location toggle in the Find My app’s Me tab to stop sharing your location.

You can also remove a friend from location sharing permanently.

Swipe up on the information card at the bottom of the Find My app andgt; People tab andgt; Tap on the person you don’t want to share your location with andgt; Swipe up on the information card at the bottom…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.