Five pairs of brother inventors and scientists who changed the world

Great inventors such as Alexander Graham Bell, Nikola Tesla or Thomas Alba Edison patented most of his inventions alone. Few of the lucky ones have joined their talent with someone who shares their genetic code to change the world.

In the field of fiction the best known are, without a doubt, Phineas and Ferb, two fun and happening brothers who have Perry the platypus as a pet. These Disney characters design the craziest gadgets that range from a robot dog to an ice cream maker.

A twenty-six meter flight

In the field of non-fiction, the most famous inventor brothers in the entire History of Science are, possibly, Wilbur and Orville, two Americans named Wright.

These entrepreneurs founded a bicycle company – “Wrighte Cicle Co” – at the end of the nineteenth century. A short time later their fondness for flying artifacts led them to sketch one of the first prototypes of biplane gliders.

In 1903 they adapted an internal combustion engine to an airplane and, in the presence of four witnesses, the Wright brothers made the first manned flight. That moment of glory was very brief, it only lasted a minute and they flew over a little over twenty-six meters.

The Spanish “W”

In our country there are two brothers who shine with their own light, they are Fausto and Juan José Elhuyar, the discoverers of tungsten or tungsten, the only chemical element isolated in Spain.

The deed took place in the town of Vergara, in the laboratories of the Seminary. After the discovery, the discovery was cornered until during the Second World War the Germans proved that it was an excellent material to make projectiles capable of crossing armored vehicles.

In recognition and remembrance of this discovery in one of Vergara’s roundabouts there is a metal sculpture with a schematic atom and a “W” – the symbol of the element.

The seventh art

The French Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Etienne Montgolfier have gone to the annals of science to invent the first hot air balloon, known as the Mongolfiera. This gadget consisted basically of a huge globe made of linen and lined with leather with eleven meters in diameter.

In the neighboring country, the Montgolfiers share popularity with the Lumiere-Auguste and Louis. Until March 28, 1895 the “arts” were six: architecture, sculpture, painting, music, poetry and dance. That day, thanks to the restlessness of the Lumiere, the seventh flourished, the cinema.

In its beginnings the “big screen” witnessed everyday life, so the first films that saw the light were “The exit of the workers of the Lumiere factory in Lyon” and “The arrival of a train to the station.”

The Nobel of football

Denmark also has its scientific brothers, although it is true that they did not get to work together. The most famous Danish couple in the field of science are Niels and Herrald Bohr.

The first won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922 and collaborated with Albert Einstein on the Manhattan project. For his part, Harald focused his work on mathematical analysis and developed the famous Bohr-Landau theorem.

In addition to the interest in science, the Bohr were great athletes. They combined talent and soccer skill, both played at AB Copenhagen. Niels under the sticks and Harald, with more skill, in the middle of the field. The small Bohr was the holder of the biggest win in history in an Olympic Games: 17-1 against France, in the semifinals.

Pedro Gargantilla is an internist at the Hospital de El Escorial (Madrid) and author of several popular books

. .