A warning about IRS phishing scams – Five ways to protect yourself from cyber-Christmas thieves

A warning about IRS phishing scams – Five ways to protect yourself from digital Christmas thieves

This holiday season, criminals and hackers are stepping up their efforts to steal money and personal information from taxpayers by impersonating IRS officials in elaborate phishing scams.

The IRS said in a statement that “the holiday shopping season, the upcoming tax season, and the pandemic create additional opportunities for criminals to steal sensitive personal or financial information.”

“Fraud scams related to COVID-19, Economic Impact Payments, and other tax law changes are common this year,” the agency warned.

In an effort to keep Americans safe this holiday season, the IRS released guidelines for avoiding scams and phishing attempts.

Gift card scams have grown in popularity as a result of their use of hacked or spoofed email addresses that appear to be legitimate at first glance.

If a friend, loved one, coworker, or agency sends you an email or text instructing you to buy and send gift cards to a specific address, be suspicious.

As the IRS points out, no federal agency will ever ask you to pay past dues with a gift card.

Gift cards will not be requested or accepted as payment for a tax bill, according to the IRS.

Hackers posing as IRS officials send out emails requesting gift card purchases.

A con artist may “tell the taxpayer their identity has been stolen and used to open fake bank accounts,” then demand payment of a fictitious tax penalty, according to the IRS.

After instructing the taxpayer to purchase gift cards from stores or restaurants, the scammer asks for the card number and PIN.

On the other hand, the IRS will never make such demands over the phone or via email.

The IRS writes, “In most cases, any taxpayer who owes taxes will receive a bill from the IRS.”

Any phishing emails you receive from someone impersonating an IRS official should be sent to [email protected]

The IRS recommends that computer users check their security settings and update their anti-virus software before the holiday season begins.

“Make sure your anti-virus software includes a malware prevention feature, and that a firewall is turned on to prevent intrusions,” the agency advised.

If members of your family are still learning how to use the internet safely, especially teenagers or small children, increase their security settings for them.

It’s important to remember that a security check isn’t limited to your office computer.

“Don’t forget to keep your security software up to date on your computers, tablets, and phones,” the IRS advised.

It's important to remember that a security check isn't limited to your office computer.

