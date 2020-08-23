Florida is about to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes – here’s why

The idea of releasing a swarm of genetically modified mosquitoes may sound like the plot of the latest science fiction blockbuster, but it’s about to become a reality in Florida.

Local officials have revealed plans to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes, in the hopes of reducing the number of mosquitoes carrying diseases like Zika and dengue.

The male genetically engineered mosquitoes, known as OX5034, will be released in the Florida Keys over a two year period, starting in 2021.

Only female mosquitoes bite humans, because they need blood to produce eggs. This means that only female mosquitoes are able to spread dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Oxitec, the company behind the project, claims that the plan will have no adverse risk to humans or the environment.

Speaking to AP news agency, a spokesperson: “We have released over a billion of our mosquitoes over the years. There is no potential for risk to the environment or humans”.

However, not everyone is so convinced, with one group even comparing it to a ‘Jurassic Park experiment.’

Friends of the Earth said: “The release of genetically engineered mosquitoes will needlessly put Floridians, the environment and endangered species at risk in the midst of a pandemic.”

Meanwhile, a petition against the project on change.org has been signed by nearly 240,000 people.

Genetically-modified mosquitoes have previously been tested in the Brazilian city of Indaiatuba.

Oxitec explained: “Recent similar demonstration projects in the Brazilian city of Indaiatuba found that Oxitec’s mosquito suppressed disease-carrying Aedes aegypti by up to 95% in urban, dengue-prone environments following just 13 weeks of treatment, as compared to untreated control sites in the same city.”