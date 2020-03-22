Folding @ home is now more powerful than the top 7 supercomputers combined

March 22nd, 2020, 9:52 pm

The Folding @ home project, which is currently looking for an antidote to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, is now more powerful than the seven best supercomputers in the world combined.

In early March, the Folding @ home project, launched 20 years ago by Stanford University, started fighting the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and the disease Covid-19. In the meantime, the Folding @ home network can access a computing power of 470 petaflops, as Tom’s Hardware reports.

Folding @ home: More performance than supercomputers

To put it in a nutshell: This is significantly more than the two most powerful supercomputers in the world, Summit and Sierra, deliver together. The two systems, which are also currently used to develop active substances against the corona virus, have a computing power of up to 325 petaflops. In comparison, the Folding @ home network is even more powerful than the top 7 best supercomputers combined.

As promised, here is our first glimpse of the # COVID19 spike protein (aka the demogorgon) in action, courtesy of @foldingathome . More to come! pic.twitter.com/iD2crCMHcX – Greg Bowman (@drGregBowman) March 16, 2020

Thanks to the computing power of the Folding @ home project, researchers around biophysicist Greg Bowman from Washington University in St. Louis were able to find out exactly what happens during the infection with the virus. This should help to find a way to prevent the coronavirus from infecting cells in the future, as the university announced last week. According to initial findings, the video consists of three different proteins, which are put together like a 3D puzzle.

1,200 percent increase in Folding @ home members

The ability to use your own computer (CPU or GPU) to help stop the corona pandemic has led many people to take part in the project. According to Folding @ home, the number of participants has recently increased by 1,200 percent. Many Bitcoin miners are currently making their capacities available for research. Over 400,000 new volunteers are said to have joined the project in the past two weeks. The current lack of arithmetic problems should be over in the next few days. According to Tom’s Hardware, Folding @ home is currently working on expanding its capacities.

To donate your computing power to the scientists, you only need to download and install the Folding @ home software. The program is available for Windows, macOS and various Linux distributions.

