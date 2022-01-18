Following the Jidion drama, Ninja threatens Pokimane with legal action for’spreading lies.’

After the Jidion drama, Ninja threatens Pokimane with legal action for “spreading lies.”

THE TWITCH DRAMA involving Pokimane and Jidion has exploded into a platform-wide battle, and Ninja is now involved.

To refresh your memory, last week, newly verified Twitch streamer Jidion received a two-week ban for hate-raiding Pokimane.

He encouraged his viewers to flock to Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’ stream in order to troll her chat, but things quickly escalated, with Poki and her chat receiving toxic messages and harassment.

Jidion’s suspension has been increased from two weeks to a lifetime ban.

But now Ninja is involved, and he’s been chastised for his sexist behavior as well as his apparent support for Jidion.

Jidion’s fans reportedly approached Ninja during one of his streams to offer assistance with the ban.

Ninja appeared to be doing something on stream when he said he would message his Twitch account manager on Jidion’s behalf.

In a clip from the stream posted by Pokimane’s secondary Twitter account, he exclaims, “Alright, I sent the text.”

He goes on to say that he can’t make any guarantees because “what happened happened.”

Ninja says in another clip from the same stream (to which Jidion is reacting):

“If you’re listening, Jidion, I need you to know you’re f**ked.”

I’d like you to have a low bar…

“I’m going to do everything I can.”

Ninja then addresses the camera, telling Jidion that if he’s going to “raid b*tches,” he should do so on Twitter rather than Twitch to avoid repercussions.

Jidion interprets this as Ninja calling Pokimane a b*tch and leaps from his chair, screaming and laughing.

Pokimane later chastised Ninja (via @JakeSucky) for assisting Jidion in his attempt to avoid his ban.

“I’m not sure Ninja would’ve said ‘b*tches’ if the hate-raided streamer had been a large male streamer, but I digress.”

Ninja has since messaged Pokimane behind the scenes, and Jessica Blevins, Pokimane’s wife and manager, has also reached out, implying that they would take legal action in DMs exposed by Poki.

She tells the streamer that the couple is “considering everything defamation of character” and that they have enlisted the help of their legal team.

“You’re lying to tens of thousands of people,” Blevins continues, before admitting that Ninja’s offer to assist Jidion on stream was not genuine, and that he never contacted his representative.

Pokimane has stated that she has no idea if Ninja messaged his representative, but she is clearly frustrated by the situation and its growing fallout.

Jidion is still banned for the time being, and it’ll likely stay that way if Ninja doesn’t follow through on his promise to intervene.

In Minecraft 1.18, where can you find diamonds?

Fortnite is currently unavailable due to the release of version 19.10:…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.