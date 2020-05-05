Food in times of crisis

While nearly 40% of children under 5 in sub-Saharan Africa suffer from malnutrition, the coronavirus pandemic risks worsening the situation of populations on the brink of starvation: this is what emerges from a report published by FAO and the World Food Program.

In France, in this period of epidemic, certain associations have to respond to the challenges of food aid, and distributions are proving necessary today, for an increasing number of families, in certain working-class neighborhoods. Dr Pierre Michelleti , public health doctor, president of NGO Action Against Hunger , teacher at the Faculty of Medicine and Sciences Po Grenoble

, public health doctor, president of , teacher at the Faculty of Medicine and Sciences Po Grenoble Pr Jean-Chrysostome Gody, director and pediatrician at the Bangui pediatric complex in the Central African Republic

director and pediatrician at the Bangui pediatric complex in the Central African Republic Mohamed Mechmache, Coordinator of food distributions led byAssociation “AC le feu” in Clichy-sous-Bois, in the Paris region.

.