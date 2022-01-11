For Android users, WhatsApp is developing a brilliant voice note feature.

WhatsApp is developing a brilliant voice note feature for Android users.

WHATSAPP is rumored to be working on an Android voice note feature.

This feature might make it a lot easier to listen to your voice notes.

WhatsApp will test the new feature on the Google Play Beta Program, according to the WhatsApp experts at WABetaInfo.

When you switch to another chat, it will allegedly allow you to listen to voice notes.

This means you can listen to the voice note while doing other things.

You can listen to a voice note and then return to your chat list, according to WABetaInfo.

A new bar will appear on your screen instead of the voice note stopping as it currently does.

You can choose to pause, resume, or dismiss the voice note.

There will also be a progress bar to show how much you’ve listened to.

If you have friends who send very long voice notes, this feature will come in handy.

Unfortunately, it is not yet available for use, and you will need to download the WhatsApp Android beta version to be the first to try it out.

It’s also rumored to be coming to WhatsApp for iOS at some point in the future.

To get WhatsApp beta for your Android phone, go to Google Play and search for WhatsApp.

“Become a Beta Tester” is located at the bottom of the page.

To confirm, click “Join” after tapping the “I’m In” button.

All that’s left now is to wait for the beta version of the app to be updated.

This is not recommended because downloading WhatsApp beta on iOS is a much more difficult and risky process.

WhatsApp beta, on the other hand, can be downloaded on a computer via the Google Play store.

