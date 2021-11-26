For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the lowest price ever on the Amazon Fire TV Alexa Stick, which is only £19!

It also includes Alexa, making it a low-cost way to bring the smart assistant into your home.

This device normally costs £39.99 on Amazon, so you’re saving £20 – or 50%.

The huge discount is part of Amazon’s Black Friday celebrations, which include price reductions on a wide range of products.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a mini-set-top box that connects to the back of your TV via HDMI.

It’s a low-cost and simple way to add new features and apps to your television.

You can watch TV shows and movies from a variety of on-demand and catch-up apps once it’s plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi.

Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Spotify, Disney Life, ITV Hub, Amazon Music, and All 4 are among these.

It’s also 4K capable, so if you have a 4K television, you can watch Ultra HD content on it.

The fact that this TV Stick also comes with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote is exciting.

Alexa, Amazon’s smart digital assistant, is in charge.

You can get her to change the channel or pause what you’re watching by commanding her with your voice.

But she’ll also perform all of Alexa’s standard functions, such as providing news and weather updates, turning on and off smart home devices, and even placing pizza orders.

All of the prices in this article were correct at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, always conduct your own research.

If you click on a link in this story, we may receive compensation as an affiliate.

