For Black Friday, eBay has dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch to £239.99.

Nintendo Switch owners, rejoice: eBay has just reduced the price of the console to £239.99 in honor of Black Friday.

BLACK FRIDAY is tomorrow, but if you’re looking for a good deal on a Nintendo Switch console, start shopping on eBay now.

The Nintendo Switch is now only £239.99 on the online store – and that’s for a brand-new console.

*Affiliate revenue may be earned if you click a link in this article.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X stock shortages are still wreaking havoc on gamers around the world a year after their release.

The original version of Nintendo’s hybrid console, on the other hand, is still widely available, and we’re delighted to see the console itself reduced in a rare sale.

It’s also one of several great deals on eBay right now, including a 39% discount on the Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (£199) and a 24% discount on the Google Home smart speaker (£29.95).

It’s worth noting that this is the non-OLED version of the Nintendo Switch.

We compare the three Switch consoles in our Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Switch vs. Switch Lite explainer.

The Nintendo Switch OLED, which was released in October, is currently available for pre-order at Very for delivery in mid-December.

If you’re looking for Christmas gifts, the OLED at Very should suffice (at £309.99, it’s £70 more expensive than the eBay deal).

It’s worth checking out our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals page for deals on bundles, games, and accessories.

*We may receive compensation if you purchase products through the links above, but this never influences our recommendations.

Remember to compare prices on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

Visit our roundup of the best gaming Black Friday deals for plenty more than just Nintendo Switch deals.

If you want to play your Switch on a new TV, check out our list of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Also, check out our gaming chair Black Friday deals for a more comfortable gaming experience.

We may receive affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]