For HIRE, XXX stars transform into life-size sex dolls, taking fantasy to a whole new level.

PORNSTARS are bringing erotic fantasies to life by recreating themselves as life-size sex dolls that can be rented.

Instagram influencers and OnlyFans stars have signed up to have a replica made, with prices starting at (dollar)600£437 for a three-day rental.

Returns will work like a library, with late fees if you don’t send the doll back on time, according to the company behind it.

The year 2022 will be remembered as the year when adult entertainment “changed forever,” according to Ben Stroud, founder of Inferno.

“With sex dolls being an accepted part of people’s lives, this will be the norm in a few years,” he predicted.

“And what we’re seeing is that sexual relations with dolls aren’t just a substitute for real-life sex; they’re a separate sexual experience in and of themselves.”

“We don’t just see ourselves as a sex toy company; we see ourselves as helping to bring about fundamental societal change, which is why we decided to start renting out our dolls, allowing millions of people all over the world to participate in this revolution.”

Everything has been copied, including bust size and back and bum hair.

Brandi Mai, a pornstar, bodybuilder, and wrestler, is among those on board, claiming that she “could not put it down” when she saw hers.

“It was incredible,” she said, “it was like looking into a mirror.”

“It feels both an honor and a gamechanger to be one of the first people in the world to have a doll made in my likeness.”

“For my fans, it’s incredible because they get to have me all to themselves.”

Others include Thor Johnson, Anisyia, Ava Rose, Ciren Verde, Dee Siren, Alberto Blanco, Steven Barrett, and trans sex star Jelena Vermilion, as well as English pornstar Sophie Anderson and her boyfriend Damian Oliver.

The dolls can be rented for three, five, or seven days, and each time they are fully sanitised.

It will cost you (dollar)10,000£7,308. if you want to keep your own.

People will be able to order their favorite celebrity, newsreader, and even politicians in the near future, according to Inferno’s owner.

“The possibilities are endless, and we’ve already received requests from all types of people,” he told The Sun. “We’ll release the most popular requests for each country later this year.”

“We’ve come a long way from Del Boy’s self-inflating blow up dolls in Only Fools and Horses, which cemented sex dolls in the public imagination.”

“At the moment, a lot of the people who have agreed to have a doll made of them are in the adult entertainment industry because they are a…

