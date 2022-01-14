For the first time, astronomers have captured the violent death of a red supergiant star.

For the first time, astronomers have captured a red supergiant star’s violent death.

According to the findings, published in the Astrophysical Journal on January 6, scientists also observed the star’s final days before its massive explosion turned it into a supernova.

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley discovered the star for the first time in the summer of 2020.

The team used the Pan-STARRS telescope at the University of Hawaii, which is perched atop Haleakal Observatory in Maui, to observe the star, which was found to be ten times more massive than our Sun.

Researchers discovered a few months later, much to their surprise, that the automated telescope had captured the star’s death.

Observations also revealed that during the explosion, a large amount of dense circumstellar material floated around the star.

“The death of such a huge star is both dramatic and violent.”

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Wynn Jacobson-Galán, lead author of the study and astrophysicist at UC Berkeley.

Supernovas are the largest explosions humans have ever seen.

They usually occur when the pressure in stars 8 to 12 times the size of our sun falls low enough for gravity to take over, causing the star to collapse in seconds.

In the past, man has only seen the aftermath of supernovas, which usually appears as gas and other residual debris being shot out into space after the explosion, so this discovery is significant for astronomers.

In a statement, Jacobson-Galán said, “This is a breakthrough in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die.”

“In an ordinary type II supernova, direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before.”

We saw a red supergiant star explode for the first time,” he added.

Jacobson-Galán also expressed his excitement for the future implications of this new research on stellar evolution and massive stars.

