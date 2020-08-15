Ford’s Retro New Look for 2021 GT—Honoring 1966 GT40 Mk. II Win in 24 Hours of Daytona with Hall of Famer Ken Miles

Ford Motor Company teases a fresh new upgrade for the car company’s GT platform, a supercar known to dominate the late 60’s beating Ferrari in 24 hours of Le Mans, with retro decals and liveries to honor the 1966 Ford GT40 Mark II that won the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The modern-day iteration of the historic supercar is being teased by Ford ahead of its official unveiling in the Petersen Car Week. Petersen Automotive Museum’s virtual car event that is free for all entitled, Petersen Car Week, will be utilized by Ford to unveil the 2021 GT that is scheduled this coming Sunday, August 16, at 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Carscoops reported that the 2021 GT is supposed to be unveiled in an automotive event, but the current coronavirus pandemic led to its cancellation. Ford’s 2021 GT is teased in a trailer that features the would-be concept and looks of the ‘Heritage Edition’ sporting the original “98” decals that raced around the track.

The video shows a montage of the old 1966 GT40 Mk.II that is known to be victoriously driven by Ken Miles in the endurance race of the 24 hours of Daytona. The video abruptly switches back and forth, showing the car’s old and new look.

Hall of Famer, Ken Miles, won 24 hours of Daytona in 1966 with the Mk. II prototype by Ford, the first to ever win an endurance race, in partnership with American Automotive Designer, Caroll Shelby. This historical win put Ford in the limelights of the racing world.

Ford did not reveal much about the new GT in the trailer; the company also did not include what particular elements of the supercar will be changed. The ‘Heritage Edition’ is only reported to sport the “98” homage to the GT40 and a seemingly grey body color also taken from the 1966 car.

Ford’s recent 2020 GT release featured a few technical and cosmetic upgrades that contribute to the entirety of the car’s performance. From an updated 3.5 liter twin-turbo V6 engine, gallery cooled pistons, 2020’s GT is packed with performance, according to Carscoops.

Ford’s special edition attracts customers with its Liquid Carbon Edition for the 2020 GT that sports a full carbon body with a protective clear coat finish. Ford’s 2021 GT would be a close look to the 2020’s and will provide a handful of upgrades including the retro-inspired look.

With all the talks Ford is making with 2021’s GT Heritage edition, the history of the car solidified the GT platform as an icon in the automotive industry. This would not be possible without the people behind the success of the car with the likes of Henry Ford II., Lee Iaccoca, Caroll Shelby, and of course, the late driver, Ken Miles.

The Detroit News attributes GT40’s birth is also attributed to Ferrari as they fueled the fire that sparked when they lured Ford in a ruse of a company merger. Ford II is angered when Ferrari cancelled the FeFo merger (Ferrari-Ford) that the former’s motor company visualized to be their entry in the racing scene.

Ferrari’s trick led Ford to create their supercar to enter on endurance races and beat the Italian car’s 10-year reign. After failed attempts, Ford sought out the help of former Le Mans winner, Caroll Shelby. Shelby tweaked the car to hold out extreme riding conditions of the endurance races and gave birth to the GT40 Mk. II.

Shelby’s competition director, Ken Miles, a skilled but unknown driver, donned the vehicle in the 24 hours of Daytona, 12 hours of Sebring, and 24 hours of Le Mans. Miles would have been endurance racing’s “triple-crown winner” if it wasn’t for some technical issues that made his car second place next to a team member.

Nevertheless, Ken Miles won the race for Ford and beat Ferrari at its own game.

