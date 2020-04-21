Forget the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 6T is on sale from $280 today only

OnePlus strives to offer flagship-level devices at more affordable prices than manufacturers like Samsung or Apple, and the OnePlus 6T is an excellent example. This powerful smartphone normally sits just under $550 in price while retaining many of the same features you’d find in a device that regularly sells for upwards of $1,000 instead. Now, thanks to a limited time sale at Woot, you can pick up an unlocked OnePlus 6T from just $279.99. That’s around half off its retail price and less than a refurb model goes these days, though you only have until the end of the day (or until sold out) to take advantage of this deal.

Along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, this smartphone includes premium features such as a fingerprint sensor built-into its display and 16 + 20MP dual cameras that can take some great night shots. It’s equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor as well.

While there may be a few compromises between the OnePlus 6T and a more expensive device such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, you’ll be paying a fraction of the cost to miss out on features such as wireless charging or water resistance. The OnePlus 6T runs one of the best forms of Android, so even though it might not have every feature a new Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy has, you’ll arguably have a better user experience with one of these devices anyway. It comes running Android Pie, though it is upgradeable to Android 10. All-in-all, the OnePlus 6T is still an excellent option for those seeking the best value.

As this is the unlocked version of the handset, you can use it with Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and any GSM network. The only major carrier it won’t support is Sprint. The only color on offer is Mirror Black, though you can choose between open-box and new units in this sale.

To learn more about the OnePlus 6T, be sure to check out our full review from late 2018 as well as the revisited review. This follow-up titled Should you buy the OnePlus 6T in 2020? might help you come to a decision as well.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

