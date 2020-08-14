Fortnite Alternative: Here’s a list of Mobile Shooter Games on iOs and Android— PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and more!

Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store recently kicked off Epic Games’ Fortnite after an issue regarding the payment system bypassed both companies.

Not long ago, Fortnite released its payment system that gave players a much lower price than the original. This “discount” is not a sale; instead, the actual fee that players would pay game developers, particularly, Epic Games, of the in-game purchases they buy.

Epic Games was enthusiastic about this update that they launched on their own and actually received the entirety of the payment of the premium content they release. Apple felt bypassed and decided that Epic violated the App Store guidelines, thus kicking Fortnite off the store. Google followed afterward for the Android OS.

Fortnite controversially filed a complaint against Apple and even produced a cryptic parody video that is known to be directed against the company.

With Fortnite’s removal, what other similar games players are left to play with?

One of the most famous battle royale games in both PC and Mobile platforms still stands strong in providing a serious gaming platform for mobile players. A mobile game counterpart shortly follows the success of PUBG Corporation’s PUBG in PC, in partnership with Tencent’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios. PUBG Mobile gives gamers all-around the world an opportunity to experience the game with just the handy smartphone.

The Call of Duty franchise is a threshold in the PC and console gaming community as the game offers a wide variety of playstyles to choose from. Activision’s COD is best known for its first-person shooting game that follows a group of soldiers in a storyline performing missions and assignments. The Call of Duty franchise gave gamers a lot of iterations of the game through the years. This includes Modern Warfare, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops, World War II, and its recently released War Zone. While all of the games mentioned earlier support the PC and console platforms, Activision, in partnership with Tencent, developed Call of Duty: Mobile. Developers brought COD’s spirit with its popular maps and classic multiplayer mode “Team Deathmatch” for smartphones. COD Mobile also features a battle royale game.

Rules of Survival is considered to be PUBG Mobile’s clone that released after the latter was announced. The Chinese company, NetEase Games, created a battle royale specific game that also captures PUBG’s serious mood but gives off a signature playstyle of its own. The initial release featured a 120-player battle royale that is slightly more than PUBG’s 100-player set-up, but now, the developers of the game doubled the volume by having 300 players to play on a single match.

Garena Free Fire is Garena’s take on the famed battle royale genre that offers a quick ten-minute match for gamers. Singapore’s Garena developed its version of a battle royale game that runs from 2017 to the present. The game style is identical to Rules of Survivals but contains its elements and take on the game.

Battlelands Royale is slightly different from the games in this list as the gameplay gives a bird’s eye view of the avatars that are different from the first-person or third-person set-up of most battle royales. The Finnish company, Futureplay Games, describes Battlelands as a “crazy fun twist on the familiar battle royale” that only features 3-5 minute matches. Thirty-two players are only assembled in a single match and provide a non-stop miniature carnage experience for gamers.

