Fortnite Astro Heads Locations: Where To Bounce Off Giant Astro Heads

Fortnite and rapper Travis Scott are teaming up for a special Astronomical concert later this week, and as part of the collaboration, a new set of challenges is now live in the battle royale game. Completing these will unlock special cosmetics to go along with the new Travis Scott skin and other items that are available for purchase in Fortnite’s in-game store.

One of the Astronomical challenges asks you to bounce off of different giant Astro heads. If you’re not sure where to find those, this guide will help you complete the challenge.

You need to bounce off of five Astro heads to complete this mission, all of which are located around Sweaty Sands, the area where the Astronomical concert will take place. You should have no trouble finding the heads, as they look like giant, inflatable versions of Travis Scott’s face, making them hard to miss. We’ve marked the Astro heads’ locations on the map below.

As the challenge says, you need to bounce off of the Astro heads, meaning you’ll need to hit them from the top. You can do this over the course of several matches by landing on a different head each time you drop from the Battle Bus, or you can build ramps up to the top of the heads and bounce off of them that way.

In any case, you’ll need to bounce off all five Astro heads. Once you do that, the challenge will be complete, and you’ll unlock a special Astro banner for your troubles.

The Astronomical concert will run at specific times between April 23-25. You can see the full Astronomical concert schedule here. Epic advises players to get to the venue 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to make sure you get a seat. You can catch up on other Fortnite stories and guides below.