Fortnite Box Factory Location: Where To Hide In Creepin’ Cardboard (Week 7)

Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is here, and that means a new batch of challenges is now live in the hit battle royale shooter. This week brings the first set of Skye’s Adventure challenges, and in keeping with the season’s spy theme, one of them asks you to hide in Creepin’ Cardboard at the Box Factory. If you’re not sure where that’s located, this map and guide will point you in the right direction.

The trickiest part of this challenge is tracking down the Box Factory. Since it isn’t a named point of interest, the factory isn’t displayed prominently on the in-game map, so you may not even know where to begin looking. As it happens, the Box Factory is located in grid square G7, southwest of Retail Row. You can see exactly where on the map below.

Once you make your way to the Box Factory, all that’s left to do is hide inside a Creepin’ Cardboard. You can find these boxes in various places around the island, but there are a number of them right at the factory, so you can head straight there. Just interact with a box to hide inside it while in the area and the challenge will be complete.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is slated to end later this month, so you still have a little time left to complete any weekly challenges you may have missed from earlier in the season. If you need help clearing those, you can find more maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.