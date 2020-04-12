Fortnite Bridge Locations: Where To Find Purple, Blue, Red Bridges (Week 8 Skye’s Adventure Guide)

It’s Week 8 of Fortnite Season 2, which means the second batch of Skye’s Adventure challenges is now survive on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, as well as smart phones. Today’s missions run the gamut from browsing chests at landmarks to striking pistol headshots, but one of the more engaged challenges asks you to fly a Choppa under the purple, red, and also blue steel bridges. If you’re not certain where those are, this overview will direct you in the best direction.

There are several tinted bridges around Fortnite’s map, however this difficulty asks you to particularly fly under the purple, red, and blue ones. The purple steel bridge can be found in grid square C6, north of Slurpy Swamp; the red steel bridge is southern of Pleasant Park in grid square D3; and heaven steel bridge is eastern of Pleasant Park in E2. You can see where all 3 bridges lie on the map below, together with the other tinted bridges.

Currently that we understand where the colored bridges are, you require to enter a Choppa and fly beneath them. You can find the car at practically any kind of airport around the island, yet there’s one comfortably in Pleasant Park, which is near two of the bridges you need to go to. We ‘d recommend landing there, jumping in a Choppa, as well as flying below the blue and also red bridges first prior to making your means to the purple one.

We’re nearing the end of Season 2, yet there’s still a little time left to complete any kind of earlier once a week challenges from this period. If you need help clearing those, we’ve accumulated all of our maps as well as guides in our Fortnite Season 2 difficulties roundup.