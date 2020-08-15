Fortnite Can Be Reinstalled On Android Devices: Here’s the Easiest WayTo Do It

Fortnite was banned in Google and Apple’s app stores after the game changed its payment methods, which led to the issue. According to Lifehacker, Fortnite’s publisher, Epic, plans to sue both companies to retaliate.

However, Android users don’t have to worry about losing their favorite shooting game since they can still reinstall it on their devices. On the other hand, iOS users will still need to wait for Apple and Epic Games to sort out the issue.

Samsung owners can also access Fortnite currently since it is available from the Galaxy App store. They can still be downloaded and played without any issue, as long as the device is compatible.

Players will still need to use the same Epic account to transfer any in-app purchases they’ve made, as well as their battle pass progress.

Epic Games Store app is still required to be sideloaded on some Android devices. However, security risks can arise when sideloading apps from unsafe websites. The safest way is to download the store app from Epic’s official website.

Here’s a quick guide on how to sideload the Epic Games Store app:

1) You need to install the “EpicGamesStore.APK file” by going to Fortnite.com/android. After that, the QR code must be scanned using your phone’s camera.

2) Once the installation is complete, find the APK located on your device’s “Downloads” folder, tap install, or click the download notification.

3) To “install apps from unknown sources,” you need to confirm it if prompted and then follow the on-screen instructions.

4) Access the Epic Games app.

5) To download the game, you need to tap the Fortnite banner and click “Install” option. It will take a few minutes before it is finished.

6) You can sign in using your Epic account after the installation is complete.

