Fortnite Deadpool Week 9: Where To Find Deadpool’s Shorts And Salute Deadpool’s Pants

A new pair of Deadpool challenges are now live in Fortnite. Week 9’s tasks ask you to find Deadpool’s shorts and salute Deadpool’s pants, and once you’ve accomplished that, you’ll unlock a Deadpool X-Force color variant to go along with the other new X-Force skins now available in Fortnite’s in-game store. These two Deadpool challenges are fairly simple, but if you need help completing them, this guide will explain what to do.

The first of Week 9’s Deadpool challenges asks you to find Deadpool’s shorts. As usual, you don’t need to hop into a match to find them; they’re hidden around the Main HQ, specifically on the armchair in the middle of Midas’ room. Simply click on the shorts when you see them and this step of the challenge will be complete.

The second Week 9 Deadpool challenge does require you to join a match, but it’s similarly easy to complete. For this step, you’ll need to salute Deadpool’s pants. These are located in Sweaty Sands, on the roof of one of the buildings in the eastern part of the area; the pants will be wafting in the breeze on a flagpole. Approach the pants and a prompt to salute them will appear. Complete both of these steps and the Deadpool X-Force skin will be yours.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 was originally slated to end on April 30, but Epic has now extended it into early June. That means you have more time to catch up on any challenges you may have missed from this season, including Week 9’s, which ask you to find XP Coins and search Midas’ golden llama. You can see all of our other maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.