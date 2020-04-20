Fortnite Deadpool’s Pants Location: Where To Find Deadpool’s Shorts And Salute Deadpool’s Pants

Fortnite’s Deadpool challenges for Week 9 are now live. This week, you’ll need to find Deadpool’s shorts and salute Deadpool’s pants. Once you accomplish both tasks, you’ll unlock Deadpool’s X-Force color variant, which goes along nicely with the new X-Force skins that are now available in Fortnite’s in-game store. Like previous Deadpool challenges, these are fairly simple, but if you need help, this guide will break down where to find Deadpool’s shorts and salute Deadpool’s pants.

The first of Week 9’s Deadpool challenges asks you to find Deadpool’s shorts. As usual, you don’t need to hop into a match to find them; they’re hidden around the Main HQ, specifically on the armchair in the middle of Midas’ room. Simply click on the shorts when you see them and this step of the challenge will be complete.

The second Week 9 Deadpool challenge does require you to join a match, but it’s similarly easy to complete. For this step, you’ll need to salute Deadpool’s pants. These are located in Sweaty Sands, on the roof of one of the buildings in the eastern part of the area; the pants will be wafting in the breeze on a flagpole. Approach the pants and a prompt to salute them will appear. Complete both of these steps and the Deadpool X-Force skin will be yours.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 was originally slated to end on April 30, but Epic has now extended it into early June. That means you have more time to catch up on any challenges you may have missed from this season, including Week 9’s, which ask you to find XP Coins and search Midas’ golden llama. You can see all of our other maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.