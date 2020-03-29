Fortnite Dog House Locations: Where To Destroy Dog Houses

Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges of Season 2 are now live, and like last week’s batch, these are themed around the Meowscles skin. That means that you’ll need to do some cat-like things to complete a few of the missions, such as destroying dog houses. If you’re not sure where those can be found, we’ve put together the map and guide below to help you out.

Dog houses aren’t exactly prominent fixtures, so you may have some trouble tracking them down. Fortunately, there are quite a few of them scattered around the map, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find three and complete this challenge. Many can be found by houses in big residential areas like Pleasant Park and Holly Hedges, so you’ll definitely want to narrow your search to places like that. To make it easier, we’ve marked down some areas where you can reliably find dog houses on the map below.

Now that we know where dog houses are, all you need to do is smash three of them and this challenge will be complete. Your best bet will probably be Holly Hedges; there are four dog houses in that area alone, and you only need to destroy three to clear the mission, so you can conceivably complete the challenge in one go.

A few other Week 6 challenges may prove to be tricky, so if you need help completing them, be sure to check out our guides on where to use a secret passage and where to dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals. You can find more maps and guides for this season’s challenges in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.