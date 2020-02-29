Fortnite DRG and Magl duo join Solary

Solary recently announced the recruitment of their new duo Fortnite composed of DRG and Magl.

After the departure of Airwaks and Nikof almost two weeks ago, Solary had announced that a new duo would replace them.

On the eve of Lyon Esport, Solary’s Twitter account announced the arrival of the DRG and Magl duo with a short video presentation.

This short presentation video offers a rather humorous aspect of the great controller conflict on Fortnite which, according to PC players, enjoys very strong assist.

Vitality is also winking since the two new players are disguised as beekeepers during their presentation.

Did we get attacked on the Lyon Esport route? #SolaryProd pic.twitter.com/ojlZnQWhp2 – Solary # LES2020 (@SolaryTV) February 28, 2020

DRG was a player for Vitality for several months and participated in many competitions such as the Fortnite World Cup, the FNCS and more.

Magl has evolved for his part within Supremacy and also participated in the World Cup, FNCS. It has the distinction of being a controller player on PC, hence the little comic moment of the video presentation on the controller players.

The two players are currently present at Lyon Esport in the Fortnite tournament in the colors of Solary, but not in the same duo. If you want to see them play, you can find them on the Solary Fortnite stream which is visible below.

