Fortnite goes next-level petty with new mobile discounts

Fortnite has today announced new permanent discounts in its Fortnite store, but couldn’t resist taking shots at Apple and Google as it introduced a new direct payment scheme for mobile.

In a new announcement Epic Games stated:

The Fortnite Mega Drop is here! Get up to 20% savings on V-Bucks and real-money offers for every purchase on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac, and on mobile when using select payment methods. This isn’t a sale… these are new discount prices available anytime! We’re excited to pass along these savings to you and will continue to look for additional ways to bring value to all Fortnite players. Here’s how to snag your savings.

The new discount will apply universally and automatically on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. On mobile, things are a little different:

Today, we’re also introducing a new way to pay on iOS and Android: Epic direct payment. When you choose to use Epic direct payments, you save up to 20% as Epic passes along payment processing savings to you.

But Epic Games couldn’t resist the opportunity to take shots at both Apple and Google. As the announcement notes, if you pay for your items using Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store, you won’t get the 20% discount, the discounted price is only available when you select Epic direct payment.