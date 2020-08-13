Fortnite goes next-level petty with new mobile discounts

“Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply.”
What you need to know
- Fortnite is introducing new permanent discounts in its store.
- It is offering 20% savings on V-Bucks and more across all platforms.
- It has also introduced a new direct payment for iOS and Android, and had some choice words for Apple and Google during the announcement.
Fortnite has today announced new permanent discounts in its Fortnite store, but couldn’t resist taking shots at Apple and Google as it introduced a new direct payment scheme for mobile.
In a new announcement Epic Games stated:
The Fortnite Mega Drop is here! Get up to 20% savings on V-Bucks and real-money offers for every purchase on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac, and on mobile when using select payment methods.
This isn’t a sale… these are new discount prices available anytime! We’re excited to pass along these savings to you and will continue to look for additional ways to bring value to all Fortnite players. Here’s how to snag your savings.
The new discount will apply universally and automatically on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. On mobile, things are a little different:
Today, we’re also introducing a new way to pay on iOS and Android: Epic direct payment. When you choose to use Epic direct payments, you save up to 20% as Epic passes along payment processing savings to you.
But Epic Games couldn’t resist the opportunity to take shots at both Apple and Google. As the announcement notes, if you pay for your items using Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store, you won’t get the 20% discount, the discounted price is only available when you select Epic direct payment.
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
Source: Epic Games
With shots fired at both platforms, Epic Games said:
Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply. If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you.
The discounts are also available on Android if you don’t use the Google Play Store, and anyone who has purchased V-Bucks or real-money offers in the last 30 days will receive a bonus by August 17.
You can read the full report here.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
The Pixel 4a is here, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know
The Pixel 4a is coming on August 20, and we’re rounding up all the reasons to be excited about this incredible budget handset.
With a single update, OnePlus ruined OxygenOS for me
OnePlus is embarking on a new visual identity with OxygenOS 11, with the manufacturer switching away from stock Android and offering a UI that’s similar to Samsung’s One UI. Here’s why I’m not on board with the new design.
Improve your game with these thumb grips for your PS4 controller
If someone ever tells you to “git gud” at a video game, don’t sweat it. Pick yourself up a pair of thumb grips for your Playstation 4 controller and watch your game take off. These are the best ones you can find.