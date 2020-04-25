Fortnite Golden Wrenches Locations: Where To Search Golden Pipe Wrenches (Week 10 Midas Mission)

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Fortnite’s Week 10 challenges are now live, bringing us the second set of Midas’ Mission challenges. One of the trickier challenges this week asks you to search five golden pipe wrenches. If you’re not sure where to look, we’ve put together this guide to help you find the gold pipe wrench locations.

As the challenge states, there are five golden pipe wrenches to search. These are scattered all around the island, but they’re fittingly all located by areas with some kind of pipework. This somewhat narrows down the areas you need to search, but the wrenches will likely still be tough to find, so we’ve outlined their locations below:

Once you know where the golden wrenches are, all you need to do is make your way to each one and search them. Fortunately, unlike the Week 10 challenge to visit Greasy Graves, Hayman, and The Agency, you don’t need to search all five in a single round, so you can chip away at this challenge over the course of several challenges.

Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 begins on June 4, which means you have a few more weeks to complete any Season 2 challenges you may have missed. Developer Epic Games promises there’s still a lot more content in store for this season, such as the special Travis Scott Astronomical concert starting, which comes alongside its own set of challenges. If you need help completing these or any earlier missions, you can find more maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.