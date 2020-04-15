Fortnite–Here’s When Update 12.40 Will Arrive

Fortnite will soon update to version 12.40, and as always the battle royale game will have to go offline for a short period while the update is applied. Here’s when you can expect the update–and if you’re in the US, you’ll likely still be asleep.

Fortnite update 12.40 will arrive on April 15, with downtime scheduled for 2 AM ET (6 AM UTC), when fewer players (in the US, at least) are likely to be playing. The content of Fortnite updates is rarely known in advance, so we’re not entirely sure what this one will bring.

What we do know for sure, though, is that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will continue for longer than originally planned–Season 3 will not begin until June.

You’ll want to act fast if you want to complete the Deadpool challenges in Fortnite to unlock the Unmasked Deadpool skin. Meanwhile, you can unlock an in-game reward by playing Fortnite Trivia on Houseparty (an app that is also owned by Epic).